CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, August 1-23, 2020.
- Evelyn Dianne Driggers to Evelyn Dianne Bair Driggers and Dianne Driggers Revocable Trust, TMS 074-00-03-007, $5.
- Ruby Jo C. Walling to Taylor Lawrence Culler, TMS 121-00-03-011, $5.
- Richard P. Miller to Hercules Huggins, TMS 183-00-00-038 +-044, $11,000.
- Angela Golson, TMS 078-00-1-030 Ann I. Sikes and Ann Elizabeth Bryson, TMS 068-00-00-026, $6,000.
- Walter H. Boone and Larry Robert Branham to Wesley R. Hughes, Jr., TMS 219-00-02-026, $25,000.
- Wannamaker SC Properties to David Chandler Jones and Virginia Jones, TMS 119-00-00-018, $75,880.
- William Schell Reamer to John B. Lane, Mimis Housing Trust, and Sandra Bates John B. Lane, TMS 006-00-00-014, $10.
- George Capers Dukes to Jerome Gurney Funderburk, TMS 219-00-05-035, $5.
- TRIAG Investments LLC to Kristy Fisher and Allen Jones, TMS 070-00-02-086, $8,900.00.TRIAG TRIAG Investments LLC to Kenneth Thomas, TMS 139-00-00-012, 18,500.
- Wendy Zellmer Higginbotham and Billy Dane Higginbotham to Robert Craver and Pamela Craver, TMS 007-00-02-066, $10,210.91.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alan Masil Carroll, TMS 191-00-03-010, $110,000.
- ¬Johnny Caldwell and Johnnie Clay Caldwell to Sue David and Sue Davis Caldwell, TMS 064-00-02-044, $5.
- Tara P. Shepherd to Christopher Stuart Hydrick, TMS 037-00-00-051, $59,900.
- Charlotte Monzingo and Charlotte Monzingo Steele to Tyler Whitten and Tracy Whitten, TMS 060-00-00-044, $4,100.
- Diane Stotts to David Stotts, TMS 049-00-02-037/-038/-039, $5.
- V. George Lander to Martins Interstate Properties, LLC, TMS 047-00-01-067, $1,850.
- Kathleen L. McGugan and Kath;een S. Herron to Michael E. McGugan and Rosemary P. McGugan, TMS 062-00-00-065, $5.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.