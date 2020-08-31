 Skip to main content
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, August 1-23, 2020. 

  • Evelyn Dianne Driggers to Evelyn Dianne Bair Driggers and Dianne Driggers Revocable Trust, TMS 074-00-03-007, $5.
  • Ruby Jo C. Walling to Taylor Lawrence Culler, TMS 121-00-03-011, $5.
  • Richard P. Miller to Hercules Huggins, TMS 183-00-00-038 +-044, $11,000.
  • Angela Golson, TMS 078-00-1-030 Ann I. Sikes and Ann Elizabeth Bryson, TMS 068-00-00-026, $6,000.
  • Walter H. Boone and Larry Robert Branham to Wesley R. Hughes, Jr., TMS 219-00-02-026, $25,000.
  • Wannamaker SC Properties to David Chandler Jones and Virginia Jones, TMS 119-00-00-018, $75,880.
  • William Schell Reamer to John B. Lane, Mimis Housing Trust, and Sandra Bates John B. Lane, TMS 006-00-00-014, $10.
  • George Capers Dukes to Jerome Gurney Funderburk, TMS 219-00-05-035, $5.
  • TRIAG Investments LLC to Kristy Fisher and Allen Jones, TMS 070-00-02-086, $8,900.00.TRIAG TRIAG Investments LLC to Kenneth Thomas, TMS 139-00-00-012, 18,500.
  • Wendy Zellmer Higginbotham and Billy Dane Higginbotham to Robert Craver and Pamela Craver, TMS 007-00-02-066, $10,210.91.
  • Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alan Masil Carroll, TMS 191-00-03-010, $110,000.
  • ¬Johnny Caldwell and Johnnie Clay Caldwell to Sue David and Sue Davis Caldwell, TMS 064-00-02-044, $5.
  • Tara P. Shepherd to Christopher Stuart Hydrick, TMS 037-00-00-051, $59,900.
  • Charlotte Monzingo and Charlotte Monzingo Steele to Tyler Whitten and Tracy Whitten, TMS 060-00-00-044, $4,100.
  • Diane Stotts to David Stotts, TMS 049-00-02-037/-038/-039, $5.
  • V. George Lander to Martins Interstate Properties, LLC, TMS 047-00-01-067, $1,850.
  • Kathleen L. McGugan and Kath;een S. Herron to Michael E. McGugan and Rosemary P. McGugan, TMS 062-00-00-065, $5.
