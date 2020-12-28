CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, December 7 to 21 , 2020.
- W. M. Smith, Jr., to Wilfred Marion Smith, Jr., Johnnie Taylor Smith, and the Wilfred Marion Smith and Johnnie Taylor Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004/-006/-033/--034/147-00-00-006/-011/018, $10.
- Gregory M. Smith and Gregory Marion Smith to Gregory M. Smith and Gregory M. Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004 et al, $10.
- Mark T. Smith and Mark Taylor Smith to Mark T, Smith and The Mark T. Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004 et al, $10.
- Gayle T. Felkel and Terry E. Troutman to Thomas E. Bouchette and Mary Elizabeth Bouchette, TMS 191-00-03-013, $150,000.
- Perry M. Leonard and Sherry B. Leonard to Meagan L. Brown and Brown, TMS 014-00-02-107, $5.
- Lawrence Charles Jones II and The Jacob Roy Jones, Sr., RTA to Loressa Bonnett Jenkins, TMS 118-10-10-004, $5.
- Lawrence Kit Spires to John E. Young, TMS 023-00-01-047, $288,500.
- Real Holdings LLC to Maurice Mueller, TMS 064-00-02-053, $5,000.
- Truhome Realty LLC and Bills Home Improvements LLC to Alice Geiger, TMS 130-03-06-013, $127,500.
- Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to James Matthews and Yvonne K. Matthews, TMS 118-16-10-001, $8,000.
- Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to Anthony Anderson, TMS 118-16-04-014, $45,040.
- Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to Luther A. French and Rosemary French, TMS 167-00-00-030, $22,000.
- Corey Bradford Goodson and Annika Garcia Goodson to J. Bryan Ratliff and Jessica N. Ratliff, TMS 053-00-01-095, $55,000.
- Mary A. White, Dewey D. White, and D. D. White to Arlene Hampton, TMS 219-00-05-31, $10.
- Rebecca W. Turberville and Maryanne W. Martin to David Eugene Lawson and Michelle Stokes Lawson, TMS 130-04-03-004, $17,500.
- Marion E. Wright, Jr., to Miriam Ott and Everette L. Ott, TMS 079-00-01005, - $28,000.
- Equitry Trust Company Custodian Victor Gregg Marturano IRA to Victor Gregg Marturano , TMS 028-00-00-001, $5.
- James Avent to Robert C. Weaver and Frances V. Weaver, TMS 179-00-00-030, $36,445.50.
- Frances V. Wearver to James B, Avent and Michelle S. Avent, TMS 179-00-00-013, $97,317.19.
- Frances V. Weaver to Adair S. Fogle and The Adair S. FogleRevocable Trust, TMS 179-00-00-013, $47,682.81.
- John P. Evaqns, Virginia E. Evans, and The Clarence F. Evans Family Trusst , to Everettte Reed Salley, TMS 156-00-00-015, $5.
- Everette Reed Salley to Joe Strickland and Dotty Strickland, TMS 156-00-00-015, $5,000.