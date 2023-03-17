The Calhoun Players will open their 43rd season with “The Addams Family,” a new musical comedy which will be presented April 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at the Old Cameron School Auditorium, Hwy. 33, in Cameron.

Tickets are available now for this audience-pleasing show, which features Peter Sonne as Gomez, Sherri Williams as Morticia, Mary Jo Springs as Grandma and Jim Link and Lurch, along with a star-studded cast of favorites as well as many newcomers appearing on the Calhoun Players stage.

This 30-member cast, along with their talented production staff, are looking forward to bringing this fun-filled musical to the community.

Tickets are $15. For reserved seating, visit https://calhounplayerssc.org or call 803-823-2824.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

This production is sponsored in part by The Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and the C. Frederic Ulmer Memorial Fund.