Calhoun plans litter fine signage throughout county

Calhoun County is looking to bring more awareness to the public about littering fines through the placement of signage throughout the county.

Sandy Run resident Rebecca Anne Bonnette requested the county put out litter fine signs in the Sandy Run area.

Bonnette as well as Jill Van Horn have been volunteering their time for the past four years to pick up litter in the their community in the northwestern portion of the county.

The request received a thumbs up from Calhoun County Council members.

Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury asked if the county was going to put litter signage in the county's budget.

"It needs to be countywide," Westbury said. "Sandy Run is just indicative of what is going on throughout the county."

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said the county will coordinate with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in placing any litter fine signage.

Bonnette also thanked county officials for providing bags for litter pickup and helping to pick up bags. Bonnette said sometimes tires and doors are found and Calhoun County Director of Litter Control Ron Gibson provides the truck for transport.

"It is a huge help on us physically and financially when they provide bags," Bonnette said.

"Thank you for what you all are doing volunteering your time doing that," Council Chairman James Haigler said.

Bonnette encouraged others to join in the effort.

"It does take the whole community to try to beat this litter problem that has been an ongoing thing we have been struggling with for years," Councilman Cecil Thornton said.

McLauchlin reminded those gathered about a countywide litter cleanup effort on Wednesday, April 20.

Individuals will be able to come to the county administrative complex building to receive their supplies at 102 Courthouse Drive in the Courthouse Annex.

McLauchlin said notification software will be sent out to county residents to help attract more citizens to pick up trash.

McLauchlin said the county will provide the tools for litter pickup. He said some of the materials are received from Palmetto Pride and some are budgeted.

"It is well worth budgeting to keep it going," McLauchlin said. "We are trying to do three a year. We have been doing that for the last two years. We pick up a fair amount of trash."

McLauchlin encouraged those unable to pick up trash to let the county know of any locations that need to be picked up.

The countywide trash cleanup will be held prior to the Purple Martin Festival on Saturday, April 23. McLauchlin said there will be vendors and food trucks. The Calhoun County High School band will also provide musical entertainment. Elected officials will be in the parade.

In other business:

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to an ordinance adopting the Calhoun County Council electoral districts based on the 2020 census. About 11 census lots in the county have changed as a result of the redrawing of the lines. There were no comments during the public hearing on the ordinance.

Council honored the Calhoun County High School boys varsity basketball team by issuing a proclamation for the team's winning their 10th Class A boys state championship in Aiken March 4. The Calhoun County High School Saints defeated Scott's Branch High School 53-49.

The team finished the season with a 27-1 record.

Coach Zam Fredrick received the proclamation on behalf of the 17 players on the team. Fredrick is the only high school basketball coach in the state to have won 10 state championships.

"That is phenomenal," Haigler said. "Congratulations! It brought recognition to Calhoun County, so we appreciate that."

Council gave first reading to changing the zoning on four properties on Leapfrog Lane property from single family to rural district.

McLauchlin said there was no opposition to the request and the Calhoun County Planning Commission voted unanimously that the zoning request proceed.

Council read a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month. The state of South Carolina passed the South Carolina Fair Housing Law in 1989. The month has been set aside nationally to heighten the importance of fair housing.

The primary for the special election for Seat 1 is May 17 with the primary runoff scheduled for May 31. The special election is July 12.

Statewide, the regular primaries are June 14 with any runoffs June 28. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Patrick Mack, who is running for Council District 3 as a Republican in the June primary, was in attendance at the meeting. Both Bonnette and Mack are running to fill the seat of John Nelson.

Nelson, who promised he would not serve on council for more than three terms or 12 years, is not running for re-election. Nelson was first elected in 2010.

