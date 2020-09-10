Calhoun, Orangeburg residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Orangeburg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

All were in the 65 and up age category.

In addition, two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 264 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,397 and confirmed deaths to 2,823.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 2,907 total cases and a total of 111 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 563 total cases and a total of 31 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 423 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.