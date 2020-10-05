Calhoun, Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Five more Calhoun County residents and three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 545 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,116 and confirmed deaths to 3,258.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,124 total cases and a total of 125 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 645 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 468 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.