Calhoun NAACP to help tenants apply for rental assistance

The Calhoun County branch of the NAACP invites residents of Calhoun County and surrounding areas who need COVID-19 housing assistance to join us at the Calhoun County Library this weekend for help completing the SC Stay Plus application.

Funds are available to assist South Carolina households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of affected renters. See dates and times below. If you have questions, email calhouncountynaacp@gmail.com.

Note: Stay Safe Plus will not cover rent or utilities for renters living in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland or Spartanburg Counties. Renters in those counties are encouraged to contact their county’s housing office to apply for rental assistance.

• Friday, Oct. 1 - 1 to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 4 – 1 – 6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 15 – 1 to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 16 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 18 - 1 – 6 p.m.

