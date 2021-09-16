Calhoun moving forward on new recreation complex

Calhoun County Council is moving forward with plans to construct a recreation complex for the county and is seeking the input of everyone from the school board to town councils on its development.

The council had a brief recreation committee report during its Monday night meeting, with the committee already having met to discuss the project, including with proposed project drawings.

The council's recreation committee is made up of Council Vice Chairman James Haigler, Councilman Ken Westbury, County Administrator John McLauchlin Jr. and County Community Development Director Tyrone Dantzler.

"We are meeting with Calhoun County Public Schools Board of Trustees on next Monday night (Sept. 20) to get a memorandum of understanding between us and them on what kind of interface it'll be between us and them on getting their input," Councilman Ken Westbury said.

"It's going to have to be a 'together' project for the project to work," Haigler said, noting there are also plans to meet with, for example, members of St. Matthews Town Council.

McLauchlin said following the meeting that a recreation bond would be used to pay for the sports complex.