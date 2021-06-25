 Skip to main content
Calhoun Fourth of July celebration is back
Calhoun Fourth of July celebration is back

Celebrating the Fourth (copy)

Those attending Calhoun County's 2019 Fourth of July celebration were treated to a spectacular fireworks show.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

ST. MATTHEWS – Fireworks will once again light up the St. Matthews sky.

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration is back on tap after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are super-duper excited to be able to have it again,” event organizer Melissa Kizer said.

“We were so disappointed when we couldn’t have it during the pandemic because it is one of Calhoun County’s largest attractions. Thousands of people come out. And so, we are just really excited,” Kizer said.

The activities will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks show is set to begin after 9 p.m. The event is held across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center on Dantzler Street.

Kizer said she is specifically excited about the new offering that will be featured at the event this year.

“What is new this year, the difference will be the food vendors that we invited in. Different ones so that we have a variety of food, and also Pelican’s will be back for the snowballs,” Kizer said.

The standard tradition of live music will live on, as the Carolina Blue Dots are scheduled to grace the stage this year.

“They will perform up until the fireworks are shot, which is usually around 9:15 when it gets dark enough,” Kizer said.

The fireworks show will be done by Mike's Fireworks.

Kizer expects a large crowd to be on hand. She noted that social distancing will be encouraged.

“We are going to promote safety awareness. There will be signs throughout the venue that just encourage social distancing so that people can be mindful of that,” Kizer said.

“It’s just a great outdoor gathering that should be safe. So we are just really looking forward to getting that large crowd back together to enjoy something,” she said.

For more information, contact Melissa Kizer at 803-682-5814.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

