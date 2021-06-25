Calhoun Fourth of July celebration is back

ST. MATTHEWS – Fireworks will once again light up the St. Matthews sky.

The Calhoun County Fourth of July Celebration is back on tap after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are super-duper excited to be able to have it again,” event organizer Melissa Kizer said.

“We were so disappointed when we couldn’t have it during the pandemic because it is one of Calhoun County’s largest attractions. Thousands of people come out. And so, we are just really excited,” Kizer said.

The activities will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks show is set to begin after 9 p.m. The event is held across from the Calhoun Convalescent Center on Dantzler Street.

Kizer said she is specifically excited about the new offering that will be featured at the event this year.

“What is new this year, the difference will be the food vendors that we invited in. Different ones so that we have a variety of food, and also Pelican’s will be back for the snowballs,” Kizer said.

The standard tradition of live music will live on, as the Carolina Blue Dots are scheduled to grace the stage this year.