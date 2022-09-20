Calhoun First Steps holds mental health forum

Calhoun County First Steps has helped families help their children to be healthy and ready to succeed for the past 20 years.

One component the Calhoun County First Steps Parents As Teachers Program focuses on is a healthy children/families environment through monthly Parents As Teachers group connections.

The Calhoun County First Steps Parent As Teachers Program will conduct a “Healthy Minds” mental health forum at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at John Ford Community Center, located at 304 Agnes Street St. Matthews.

This forum is open to all community members who seek to learn about healthy children/family environments and the health services in Calhoun County.

This forum will be led by Calhoun County Magistrate Cassandra Keller, a former counselor at the Department of Mental Health in Orangeburg.

Organizers say the forum will play a role in promoting mental health awareness, reducing stigma and discrimination, supporting recovery and social inclusion, and preventing mental disorders while allowing families to speak openly and learn about mental health experiences.