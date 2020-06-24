Calhoun First Steps gets $1,000 grant for books

Calhoun County First Steps has been awarded a $1000 grant from South Carolina First Steps to buy high-quality books for distribution to children 0-5 in need.

The donation was made possible via South Carolina First Steps’ “Start with a Book” campaign in honor of Week of the Young Child. Two donations, in particular, made the grant possible:

The purpose of the grant is to support Calhoun County First Steps in distributing books to children ages 0-5 who otherwise would not have access to high-quality books or who have limited access to broadband internet. Books will be distributed directly to children and families, to early learning providers and classrooms, and to organizations in need of books for young children they serve.