Calhoun First Steps enrolling in Parents as Teachers program

Calhoun County First Steps, a Parents as Teachers affiliate, is now enrolling Calhoun County families with children prenatal to 3 years in its Parents as Teachers program.

Parents as Teachers is an early childhood home visiting program designed to help you learn more about parenting, support your child’s development and help with the challenges of parenting. Our services are available to your family until your child turns three.

Program services include:

• Personal visits (virtual) two monthly-- By a PAT-certified parent educator to support you in your parenting role and provide child development information.

• Group connections (virtual)-- Opportunities to get to know other families.

• Child screening--Developmental screening and health review that can identify potential developmental delays.

• Resource network – Connection to resources in the community based on the interests and needs of your family.

For more information about our Parents as Teachers program or to enroll in this program, contact Calhoun First Steps at 803-655-5126 or calhoun1steps@windstream.net.

