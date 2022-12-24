Calhoun couple with baby battling cancer get support with special tree

A simple display of ribbons on a tree located in front of the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center has become a symbol of love, hope and prayers for a family whose baby is battling cancer.

Blyth Lyons, the 17-month-son of Creston couple Chad and Brittany Lyons, was diagnosed in November with neuroblastoma, a cancer often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys that can develop in the belly, neck, pelvis and bones. Children ages 5 or younger are most commonly affected. Fatigue, appetite loss and fever are among its symptoms.

It was only after Blyth had developed hand-foot-and-mouth disease and was then diagnosed with the flu that a cancerous lump was found in his lung.

“He didn't get any better, and I took him back to the doctor. He was wheezing. So his pediatrician sent him for a chest X-ray, and this is how we found out,” Brittany said.

The community has since rallied around Blyth’s family, including with the placement of ribbons on a tree in front of the Calhoun museum.

“This all has been a miracle. It normally is the kind of fast-growing cancer that you don’t catch until it’s too late. ... This precious little 17-month-old has now done two rounds of chemo,” museum Director Debbie Roland said.

The 2022 Calhoun County Museum Elf Hunt & Winter Wonderland of Lights was held Dec. 1, but Blyth could not be there because he was in the hospital. One of his older siblings was part of one of two groups that came to tour the museum a week after the Elf Hunt.

“One of the school groups that came to visit after our Elf Hunt brought their ribbons to tie on the tree. Blythe’s older brother was in the group. We had a prayer for Blyth and his family, and all of the children gathered around the tree and placed their ribbons. Now people keep coming,” Roland said.

“Since then, people have been riding by and stopping and saying a prayer for the sweet baby and his family. Sometimes they get out of their car and place a ribbon, sometimes they pause. It is a community tree. It is not about the museum. It is about the community that cares,” Roland said.

She said Blyth is “everybody’s baby,” with the tree serving as an lasting reminder of the power of prayer and love.

“It’ll be there forever. So as Blyth grows, he can come back and hopefully it’ll be 20 feet tall,” Roland said.

Ribbons can be green, yellow or whatever color an individual chooses, with ribbons now being put up not just on the tree, but on people’s doors and mailboxes.

“One of the children’s classes came with ribbons. It just kind of took off from there. It is about the community having a way to remember and pray. Calhoun County is a caring county, and we care about each other. We love those dear hearts and gentle people who live in our wonderful county. We want to help get the word out to keep those prayers lifted as we remember this family,” Roland said.

Brittany is a preschool/special education teacher at St. Matthews K-8 School, while Chad is a farmer who has also coached baseball at the Elloree Midway Ballfield for more than 13 years. He has also been president of Lake Marion District 9 baseball for at least five years, Mrs. Lyons said.

The couple, who are also parents to Joseph, 12, and Avery, 9, say they appreciate all of the support and prayers that have been lifted up for the family.

“It has truly been amazing. We knew that this community was special, and we’ve always known that. We’ve seen that in other cases and when other things have happened, but when it’s you, they really stand behind you. It’s truly comforting just to know that that. This community is tiny, but mighty,” Brittany said.

“The amount of people praying for our family and our son is nothing short of God working the way that he does,” she said.

Brittany said Blythe will have an MRI done on Jan. 9. If the mass in his lung has shrunk by 50% or more, he could be a candidate for surgery. If not, Blythe will undergo two more rounds of chemotherapy and be re-evaluated from there.

The family continues to lean on God, she said, noting that Blyth is doing really well.

“He’s doing really good. He’s acting like a typical 17-month-old. Getting into everything. The first couple of weeks after his diagnosis were very hard. ... He got very sick last week and had to be put in the pediatric intensive care unit. He developed pneumonia. So he has definitely bounced back in only a way that a baby can,” she said.

Brittany said she knows God made Blyth to be as tough and stubborn as he is “because he knew that he would have this fight.”

“We trust that God knew what he was doing, and we continue to trust that God knew what he was doing. You can’t do this alone. You need the support of everyone, and it truly makes a difference.

“We have felt it, and so we know others will feel it, as well. We hold strong to our faith. We are going to watch our 17-month-old beat cancer. It’s not even an option. We know that God’s got this,” she said, noting that she wants the community to pray not just for her son, but others.

“We are so thankful for all the prayers that our family have received. We want people to know that there are so many children ... that have the diagnosis of different cancers and just different childhood illnesses. We just ask for everyone to pray for all of the children,” Brittany said.

She continued, “There’s so many families going through so much even in our community locally. ... We just ask for everyone to pray for everyone. The power of prayer is truly amazing. We have felt it, and we know the other families are feeling it, as well.”

The Lyons family has a website, where family and friends can stay updated on Blyth’s journey, at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/blythlyons.