Calhoun County's Holiday Day in the Park on Saturday

The Calhoun County Recreation Department is putting together a holiday experience for people all around the county.

The Holiday Day in the Park event will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the county’s new Heyward Park.

“We want to showcase that property and let people know that it’s open and want to let people know that, hey, we're going to have events out here. You're going to be seeing a lot of new things come into Calhoun County,” Calhoun County Recreation Director Zach Tarrant said.

There will be local food trucks, hot chocolate and snacks. The event will include bounce houses for children and the movie “Elf” will be shown that evening on the Jumbotron.

Entry into the event and hot chocolate will be free, but snacks and food will have to be purchased.

The food trucks will include “all local people that are from this area, so we can show different parts of the community all in one," Tarrant said.

Tarrant says the event offers a chance to show that Calhoun County can have attractions.

“It’s a way that we can grow and we can showcase that you don't have to leave the community. You don't have to leave the county to go and have fun or have a good time,” Tarrant said.

He’s excited to see the event unfold.

“I think it's going to be a good day for the kids and the community itself. Now it will be cold, but we’re going to try to make sure that we have plenty of hot chocolate and coffee to go around to try to stay warm, but I think it's going to be a fun experience for everybody to come out,” Tarrant said.

The county is planning to continue holding events to bring everyone together.

“We’re going to move it around and showcase different parks, especially once we get some other projects that we're working on up and running. We'll be moving into different locations, but with Heyward being our newest thing that we have going on, we're showcasing it,” Tarrant said.

Tarrant is anticipating people will have a good time on Saturday.

“It’s a fun event to come out and see a movie. Grab some chairs and blankets. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think the kids are going to have a good time and we look forward to many more of these in the future," Tarrant said.

Heyward Community Park is located at Savany Hunt Creek Road in Gaston.