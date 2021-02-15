Calhoun County wins tax lawsuit; planned projects can go forward

Carpenter said the state Supreme Court specifically refused to address what he considered the merits of the case.

“The Supreme Court made its ruling solely on the statute of limitations issue, and specifically refused to address the merits we challenged specifically for the 15 projects as being unauthorized by the statute. They specifically said, ‘We express no opinion to whether the four projects are authorized under section such and such,’” Carpenter said.

He added, “So the merits of the case remain undecided. The Foundation does have another case going on this same topic, this one against Laurens County. Again, we’re contending that what Laurens County adopted as an ordinance under this statute is broader than what the statute allows.

“We did file that one within the 30 days. So we would expect some kind of a ruling on the merits in that case, but that won’t be for a while. We just filed it last month.”

In the meantime, McLaughlin said the tax will generate approximately $8 million over eight years of collections.

“We've only got a little over $6 million worth of projects. We didn't want to go for the entire amount in case the collections were short. We wanted to build a buffer in there," he said.