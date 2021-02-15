Calhoun County wins tax lawsuit; planned projects can go forward

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County has won a lawsuit which challenged its plans for a 1 percent capital projects sales.
The county is now ready to proceed with its projects, Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.
“The recent Supreme Court ruling with a unanimous vote of 5-0 in favor allows the county to now move forward with bond issuance and implementing the projects,” he said.
County residents approved the capital projects sales tax to fund certain projects in a Nov. 6, 2018 referendum.
Calhoun County residents Amy Hill and Rebecca Bonnette sued county council, claiming the county’s planned use of the funds violated state law.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in favor of the county on Feb. 10, paving the way for the county to move forward with $6.6 million in projects.
The county has a total of 15 projects it wants to fund, including buying and equipping ambulances for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department
McLauchlin said the county has been collecting the tax, but could not spend the money or issue bonds until the lawsuit was settled.
The county originally planned to issue bonds in spring 2019, allowing it to borrow money against the tax and start the projects early.
Attorney James Carpenter of the S.C. Public Interest Foundation had argued that the county planned to use the 1 percent sales tax on projects not allowed by law. The foundation says it works to uphold the state’s constitution and laws.
The foundation had particular concerns about the following four projects:
• Emergency communications project – $500,000
• Ambulance project – $165,000
• Sandy Run Fire District ladder truck project – $350,000
• Sandy Run Fire District tanker truck project – $267,000
Carpenter said the state Supreme Court’s ruling was based solely on the deadline to challenge the results of the referendum.
“We argued that the 30-day statute of limitations didn’t apply to this kind of a challenge. We argued that the ordinance was broader than the statute that authorized the ordinance so, therefore, it was unlawful,” he said.
Carpenter continued, “The Supreme Court said there’s a 30-day statute of limitations. They said it applied. We contend that the 30-day statute of limitations related to challenges to the results of the referendum, but we contended that we weren’t saying anything about the referendum. We were arguing that the ordinance was broader than the statute and therefore unconstitutional.”
Carpenter said the state Supreme Court specifically refused to address what he considered the merits of the case.
“The Supreme Court made its ruling solely on the statute of limitations issue, and specifically refused to address the merits we challenged specifically for the 15 projects as being unauthorized by the statute. They specifically said, ‘We express no opinion to whether the four projects are authorized under section such and such,’” Carpenter said.
He added, “So the merits of the case remain undecided. The Foundation does have another case going on this same topic, this one against Laurens County. Again, we’re contending that what Laurens County adopted as an ordinance under this statute is broader than what the statute allows.
“We did file that one within the 30 days. So we would expect some kind of a ruling on the merits in that case, but that won’t be for a while. We just filed it last month.”
In the meantime, McLaughlin said the tax will generate approximately $8 million over eight years of collections.
“We've only got a little over $6 million worth of projects. We didn't want to go for the entire amount in case the collections were short. We wanted to build a buffer in there," he said.
The administrator said the lawsuit had put kinks in the county’s plan for project completion.
“The county will now have less time/years to complete the projects. Fortunately, during this delay the county has been preparing in order to meet the deadline,” he said.
The county has collected $1,645,595.36 to date.
“Despite the COVID pandemic, sales tax revenue is up 11.8 percent over last year at this time,” McLauchlin said.
He thanked the county council, capital project sales tax commission members and the citizens of the county “for their commitment and vote of confidence to improving Calhoun County one penny at a time.”
McLaughlin noted that lawsuit has proven costly for the county.
The county is being represented by Gary Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes III of Pope Flynn Group.
“Due to the filing of the lawsuit, the county has had to pay a total of $104,858 to date in legal fees related to the lawsuit, with additional fees expected. Unfortunately, this $104,858 has to be paid with county citizens’ tax dollars, the same citizens that previously voted in favor of imposing the sales tax due to the realized public benefit of all projects,” McLauchlin said.
Carpenter said he is mulling his options.
“Well, the possible remedy is to file a motion to reconsider on the issue. We haven’t decided one way or the other on that yet. We’ve got 10 days to make that kind of a decision. So we’re looking at that issue right now,” he said.
