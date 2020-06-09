Calhoun County voters pick Graham, Evans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A little over 20 percent of Calhoun County voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday.

The S.C. Election Commission reports Calhoun County voters cast 2,215 ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries. It has 10,629 registered voters.

Candidates received the following votes in Calhoun County:

U.S. Senate -- GOP

Sen. Lindsey Graham -- 862

Duke Buckner -- 56

Michael LaPierre -- 136

Joe Reynolds – 73

State Senate 26 – GOP

Perry Finch – 149

Chris Smith -- 358

State Senate 39 --Dem

Cindy Evans -- 562

Jerry Montgomery -- 41

William Johnson – 115

Vernon Stephens – 349

