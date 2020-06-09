Calhoun County voters pick Graham, Evans

A little over 20 percent of Calhoun County voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday.
The S.C. Election Commission reports Calhoun County voters cast 2,215 ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries. It has 10,629 registered voters.
Candidates received the following votes in Calhoun County:
U.S. Senate -- GOP
Sen. Lindsey Graham -- 862
Duke Buckner -- 56
Michael LaPierre -- 136
Joe Reynolds – 73
State Senate 26 – GOP
Perry Finch – 149
Chris Smith -- 358
State Senate 39 --Dem
Cindy Evans -- 562
Jerry Montgomery -- 41
William Johnson – 115
Vernon Stephens – 349
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.