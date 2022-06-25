Calhoun County voters may decide form of government in November referendum

Residents of Calhoun County may have an opportunity in November to vote on which form of government they want to have represent them.

County Council gave 3-1 first reading last week to an ordinance calling for a public referendum before the voters to either keep the present form of council government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

The current council form of government means County Council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county, according to South Carolina Association of Counties Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel Joshua Rhodes.

The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body and an employed, professional administrator handling day-to-day functions of the county, Rhodes said.

Some residents expressed concern that a change would hurt the elected officials' accountability to the voters while those for the change say operations of a county should be left to an administrator intimately involved from day to day.

Rhodes said while Calhoun County has on paper operated as a council form of government, by all intents and purposes, it has functioned as a council-administrator form of government for years. Rhodes affirmed there is nothing legally wrong with how Calhoun County has operated as the current operations were approved by the body.

He said the only difference the referendum change would make is to legally formalize the county's council-administrator form of government. It would spell out more specifically council's responsibilities and duties and the administrator's duties and responsibilities.

The proposed change does not sit well with at least two residents of the county, as well as with Councilman John Nelson, who opposed giving the matter first reading.

"I just have seen no interest in this particular change as it is currently stated," Nelson said prior to the vote. "I do believe that we have, right now on our county council, the proper balance of power."

Nelson sees the change as undermining council authority. He said there are about six counties that are operating similar to Calhoun County in the state.

"That is not a huge issue," said Nelson, noting he does not like to count numbers. "If it works for us and it ain't broke, I am just not sure there is a reason we need to fix it. I just can't support this resolution as it is currently stated."

Rhodes confirmed there are only a handful of council forms of government left in the state. One of those has the chairman of council also serving as the administrator of the county.

He said a potential positive of the council-administrator form of government is having the stability of an administrative professional in the county to run the day-to-day operations, but the con is the potential for there being a strained relationship between the administrator and council.

Typically, if there is a strained relationship between the governing body and the administrator, the administrator is typically terminated under such a scenario, he said.

Rhodes said a pro of the council form of government for citizens is that the citizens elect those who are running the county. He said the con is that as elections occur, they could negatively impact the citizenry's ability to affect change in the county.

According to the SCAC documents, under a council form of government, council designates one of its members, such as the chairman, to act on its behalf and assign him additional administrative duties, or it may designate some other appointive employee to act in such capacity at the council's discretion.

According to the SCAC, under a council-administrator form of government, the "administrator is specifically directed to inform the council of anticipated revenues and the amount of tax revenue required to meet the financial requirements of the county when he presents proposed operating and capital budgets to the council."

The SCAC states that under a council-administrator form of government, "the administrator has no authority over any elected officials of the county."

"Also, except for purposes of inquiries and investigations, the county council would not deal with county officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the administrator except through the administrator," the SCAC continued.

The council may employ the administrator for a definite term or not, at its discretion, according to the SCAC.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said he would bring the SCAC to a future meeting to provide the public the pros and cons of the different forms of government.

McLauchlin said both he and county Deputy Administrator Richard Hall have worked under both types of government in Orangeburg County, and "from a practical standpoint, it just makes sense" to go to a council-administrator form.

"I never will believe that it makes sense for lay people who are elected to be able to speak on behalf of the day-day operations," McLauchlin said. "Why would they expect to know that that is a liability in itself? That is what the administrator and deputy administrator are here for."

McLauchlin said a council form of government puts the burden of responsibility on the council's chair and vice chair. Under the council-administrator form, the entire body would share the role of conducting any needed inquiries or investigations of county employees.

Hall said under the Home Rule Act of 1976, the running of counties has transitioned from the local legislative delegation to local county councils. Hall noted that most elected officials have other jobs and are not directly engaged with the day-to-day activities of running a county.

"Over the past 40 years, the professional administrator has become a thing," Hall said, noting a council-administrator form of government clarifies responsibilities and duties of the administrator and council.

McLauchlin said the decision to change the council-administrator has been discussed for the past two years. The reason it has been brought up now is it needs to be approved via referendum during a general election.

Rebecca Bonnette, who ran and won the Calhoun County Council District 3 seat to replace Nelson, expressed her concerns about the council-administrative form of government.

"This change would effectively remove county council from dealing with county officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the county administrator, unless of course in the case of an investigation," Bonnette said. "Council would only be authorized to deal with, or conduct business, through the administrator instead of going directly to the county officers or employees."

"More counties do align with that form, but it seems as if it is a shift in power to the administrator and away from the elected officials representing we the people," Bonnette said.

Calhoun County Council Chair James Haigler said the matter is just in first reading and there will be other opportunities to hear from the public.

"We need to get the public comment," Haigler said. "We want to get that out there to see."

"Sometimes we wonder why we are the only ones doing stuff differently or we are getting different results," Haigler said. "Some things may come out of this: some may be bad, some may be good. I think we need to hear it and see why we are the very few of the ones that are still there doing the old-fashioned way."

Sandy Run resident Amy Hill also offered her thoughts.

"One may think the county government form is outdated but I assure you they were all created in this article and title chapter at the same time," Hill said. "It is not outdated even more so than it would be for council-administrator."

"I would rather put my faith in council directly ... instead of having someone interpreting information and providing information to council and you don't have direct access to verify or inquire further without going through the administrator," Hill said.

McLauchlin said it is not a power trip on the part of the administrator.

"I bother David and James and now it is James and Ken on everything because I am not going to crawl out on that limb not only because it is the form of government the way it is now," McLauchlin said. "We need for them (the public) to go to a county council member. Richard and I do. To make something truly happen, we can't always make things something happen on the administrative level, but if it comes from above we can."

"I come from that form of government and I understand how it should work," McLauchlin said. "At the end of the day, there will not be a change. If you had a power-hungry administrator, I can see there could be a problem. But that is county council's responsibility to rein that administrator in."

