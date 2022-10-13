Calhoun County to celebrate new park

Calhoun County is planning to celebrate the grand opening of Heyward Park in the Sandy Run area.

“We have heard that we need more recreational opportunities in the county and not just in St. Matthews, but in the lower portion and upper portion of the county,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

“We began looking at sites throughout the county for recreational opportunities and ended up working with the Heyward AME Church,” he said.

McLauchlin said the county will enter into a 50-year lease for the park with the church's nonprofit alliance and plans to maintain the park primarily through Parks and Recreation Department and grant funds. The annual lease for the park is $1.

McLauchlin said the Heyward Community Alliance will receive about 10 percent of the revenues from the park.

“We feel like with that investment, we needed to have a long duration,” McLauchlin said.

The 40-acre Heyward Community Park, formerly known as Carolina Eastman Park, was built by the Eastman Kodak Company in 1962. Situated on Savory Hunt Creek Road near the former Eastman plant, it was built primarily for the use of Eastman's employees and retirees.

Eastman sold all holdings, with exception of the park, to DAK Americas LLC in 2011.

In 2013, Heyward AME Church reached an agreement with Eastman, and now Heyward is the sole owner of the park.

The park has multi-purpose fields, tennis courts, picnic sheds, walking trails, a pond and restroom facilities. The county will lease the portion of the park with amenities.

The park also has grills and playgrounds. The property includes a 10-acre lake.

Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson thanked county administration and staff for completing the agreement and expressed his appreciation that the church has been able to maintain the park over the years.

“I think it will say a lot about our community if we really come together and support that,” Nelson said. “I think it will be a great opportunity for us to share that as a recreational outlet for folks in the county and throughout the county, but especially for folks in Sandy Run.”

The park’s ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The park is located at 312 Savany Hunt Creek Road. The public is invited to attend.

The event was initially scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.