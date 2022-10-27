Calhoun County tax increase to be bigger than projected

Calhoun County residents will see a larger annual tax increase than originally projected for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

County officials say the tax increase is due to the increase in property values during countywide property reassessment, rising costs via inflation and a reduction in tax revenues to the county due to a new law that exempts farm buildings from property taxes.

Calhoun County's budget will include a total of 280.7 mills, which is up from the 277.9 mills for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The 2.8-mill increase means a $55.04 annual tax increase on a $100,000 home, according to Calhoun County documents.

The tax increase also comes on top of an across-the-board fire fee increase of $30 a year for all county residents. The tax and fire fee increase is equivalent to a $7.09 a month increase for those with a $100,000 home.

Those with a $150,000 home can expect to see taxes increase about $82.56 a year ($112.56 with fire fee) and those in a $200,000 home can expect a $110.08 annual tax increase ($140.08 with fire fee).

The millage for the county's budget -- including general fund, the capital improvement fund and debt service -- was 126.3 mills or an 8.3-mill increase from the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to county documents.

At a collection rate of 90%, each mill is estimated to generate $65,277 of tax revenue for county operations.

The millage for Calhoun County schools to include school operations, school debt service and the Technology and Gressette Center was 154.4 mills, or a decrease of 5.5 mills from the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The addition of the 2 mills for the Calhoun County Rural Fire District debt service brings the total countywide millage to 280.7.

Residents in the Calhoun Fire District will see and additional 2 mills for fire service and residents in the Sandy Run Fire District will see an additional 4.2 mills on top of the 280.7 mills. Millage rates for both the Calhoun and Sandy Run Fire Districts remained the same as last year.

The millage increase was due to property assessed values in the county going up by 11.5%, the 8% cost of inflation and the passage of the new statewide law on farm buildings that means about $115,000 reduction in tax revenue for the county.

The law exempts all farm buildings and agricultural structures owned by a producer in the state that are used to house livestock, poultry, crops, farm equipment or farm supplies, and all farm machinery and equipment including self-propelled farm machinery and equipment except for motor vehicles licensed for use on the highways beginning in tax year 2022.

Calhoun County Council passed a resolution setting the county's millage and approving the local-option sales tax credit factor for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The county's fiscal year began July 1.

Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson opposed the tax increase.

"My concern has to do with the fact we are living in a time when we have 8-1/2% inflation going around. We had an assessment that went up about 11.5% and then the taxation we are putting on in terms of the mills is about 8.3%," Nelson said.

Nelson said the school district did receive some state offset.

"It is a tough time," Nelson said, recalling living through high inflation from 1979-83. "The young people are finding out what inflation is really about now. I am concerned about that. We have people out there having trouble buying fuel and we are adding bills."

Calhoun County Council approved the budget this summer and had initially projected a $33 annual tax increase on a $100,000 home in the county. The county's spending plan remains at $16.3 million.

In addition to the resolution setting the millage, council also approved the local-option sales tax credit factor.

According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina, the local-option sales tax credit factor is the amount of money that will be credited against property taxes. The credit is deducted on the tax bill from the gross amount of taxes due.

In other matters, council unanimously passed a resolution to amend its joint county industrial park incentive agreement with Lexington County to enlarge the park. A new development is going to locate within Lexington County, and Calhoun County will receive about 1% of the revenues from the development.

The joint county industrial park is not a physical park but an incentive mechanism used to attract economic development.

Council also gave second reading to amend the county's fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Lone Start Solar LLC. County Administrator John McLauchlin explained that taking the land out of agriculture into a business and industrial usage will mean about $60,000 to $80,000 additional in revenues.

Councilman Richard Carson abstained from voting.

Charleston-based Southern Current LLC announced in May 2018 its plans to build a 66-megawatt solar farm that will sell energy to Dominion Energy. The solar project is situated on about 490 acres near State Road 287 and Lone Star Road near Cameron.

In other business:

The public was reminded of the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Heyward Park Friday at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The park is located at 312 Savany Hunt Creek Road in Gaston. The 40-acre park, formerly known as Carolina Eastman Park, was built primarily for the use of Eastman's employees and retirees.

The park has multipurpose fields, tennis courts, picnic sheds, walking trails, a pond and restroom facilities. The county will lease the portion of the park with amenities.

The park also has grills and playgrounds. The property includes a 10-acre lake.

Sandy Run resident Dennis Spilde requested council consider rotating its regular monthly meetings to various areas of the county to better enable the public to attend and increase public interest. Council took the comments as information.

Council acknowledged the attendance at the meeting of Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Robinson and Kathy Booker.

Robinson is serving as the transition liaison for the new RMC hospital board and Kathy Booker is serving as the new board secretary. Booker also serves as the chief of board operations.