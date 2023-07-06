Calhoun County Council has approved a $17.8 million general fund budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. It will require a tax increase.

Council recently voted four to one to approve the new budget. Last year’s budget was $16.3 million.

A four-mill increase is anticipated. That will cost a person with a $100,000 home $16 more a year in property taxes. A person with a $10,000 vehicle will see a $2.40 increase.

A mill is valued at about $55,000 in collections in Calhoun County.

The new general fund tax millage is anticipated to be 119.4 mills, with 3 mills for the capital improvement fund. Last year’s general fund budget was 117.4 mills and the capital improvement fund was 1 mill.

Council initially discussed a six-mill increase, but requested staff reduce the budget to prevent a greater tax hike.

Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette was the only council member to oppose the budget, citing concerns about the tax increase.

“I ran on keeping taxes lower, but I have quickly learned that there has to be a unified body in agreeance,” Bonnette said in a prepared statement following the budget's passage. “It doesn’t seem that we have here on this council a unified body in agreeance with keeping taxes low.”

“We cannot justify raising taxes during a time of economic instability,” Bonnette continued. “There is no excuse. Administration should have instructed all department heads to start with the previous year’s budget and find ways to cut their expenditures.”

The department heads were allowed to request more funding, she said.

“Administration claimed they cut the requests $1.4 million before preliminary figures were presented to council, but had department heads received proper guidance to cut expenses from the previous year’s budget, we would not be faced with an increase in the budget,” she said.

Bonnette said the county sheriff's office could have been sufficiently funded without a tax increase.

Council Chairman James Haigler cut Bonnette short by banging his gavel, saying she should have given her comments prior to the passage of the budget, citing county rules and procedures.

“We have been over this stuff,” Haigler said.

“I am giving the reason I voted the way I voted,” Bonnette said.

“You should have done that earlier,” Haigler said.

Some county residents in attendance shouted out, “Thank you Rebecca. Thank you.”

County officials say 50 percent of the budget increase is being spent on salaries and fringe benefits for emergency services employees, including in the sheriff’s office. The budget also increased to allow for the replacement of heating and cooling units, new roofing and other facility needs.

Prior to the budget’s third reading, county resident Tris Waystack challenged council members to develop a five-person committee of business-minded people to review the budget.

Waystack also expressed concerns about take-home county vehicles.

“If we eliminate some of these take-home vehicles that are not necessities, we will cut things out of the budget that aren’t necessary to be spent,” Waystack said.

In addition to the general fund budget, Council voted 4-1 to approve the $495,834 Calhoun Hills Golf Complex budget. Bonnette voted in opposition to the golf complex budget.

Resident Larry Wagner asked council to conduct a feasibility study on the golf course, which has consistently lost money. Wagner suggested the county give the golf course to a private company, sell it or find a way to make it profitable.

“Is it ever going to make any money?” Wagner said. “What is the deterioration of the infrastructure that we are going to end up putting money into? Even the grass has to be reseeded and cleaned up to make it look nice. People don’t play golf out in a cow pasture.”

“I don’t see it making money,” Wagner said. “It hasn’t made money and I would like to see it either make money for us or just get rid of it.”

Haigler said the matter will be discussed with the rest of the council members.

The golf course was purchased by the county for about $300,000 in 2018.

The other budgetary items related to public schools, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, capital improvements, debt service, water and wastewater and the county fire services were all unanimously approved.

The county's fiscal year begins July 1.

Also during the meeting, Calhoun County appraiser Toni Boyd praised the work and leadership of Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin and other members of the administration team for their service and how they handled this year's budget process.

Boyd, who has worked with Calhoun County for the past 12 years, said, “The current administration has trimmed staff with an eye toward keeping capable personnel. In my opinion, that is trimming the fat.”

She also expressed appreciation at salary increases.

“The recent salary studies done were an effort to get our county salaries closer to the average normal throughout South Carolina,” Boyd said. “Those efforts are greatly appreciated by me as an employee of Calhoun County who saw little to no raises over the last 12 years when it comes to dollar amounts on my paychecks.”

"Any bump in salary is greatly appreciated because we are and have been suffering from rising inflation just like everybody else with little to no relief,” Boyd said.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to an ordinance allowing the county to recover costs associated with fighting commercial and industrial fires.

County officials say the cost recovery ordinance will help the county recoup money spent fighting commercial and industrial fires, especially fires that require the county to use foam. The cost of using foam and other materials is not covered by insurance, county officials say.

Bonnette previously asked that the matter be tabled so the Calhoun County Fire Commission could review the ordinance before final approval.

County officials say there was a change in the ordinance from second reading that clarified how money will be allocated to the fire departments.

• Bonnette, who is on the county’s Natural Resources and Development for Animal Services committee, said there is an effort to help move animal rescues from animal control in a more efficient way since the kennels are often full.

“Some dogs sit in there for six, seven or eight months,” Bonnette said.

• Dargan Etheredge, who lives on Old State Road, expressed concerns about a neighbor who he says holds loud gatherings that include the firing of guns and alcohol consumption.

“There is screaming next door, shooting next door,” Etheredge said. “We are worried about stray bullets, drinking and driving coming from the venue."

Council said it will look at the matter in consultation with the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Thomas Summers said the department is aware of the issue and is working on it.