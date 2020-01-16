Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers announced Thursday that he intends to seek re-election.
“Serving the citizens of Calhoun County for over half of my life as a law enforcement officer and as sheriff has been a true honor and privilege for me,” Summers said in a press release.
“In today’s times, we are dealing with sophisticated criminals with techniques that require experience and specialization in law enforcement capabilities to counter the ever-growing threats we face in our communities,” he said.
Summers was first elected in 2000. He is filing as a Democrat.
He said several proven community-oriented policing strategies, along with numerous innovative ideas, better equipment and technology, have been added under his administration. Summers said they’ve earned Calhoun County the reputation as having one of the lowest crime rates in South Carolina for several years now.
“I look forward to the challenge of continuing to keep Calhoun County a safe place to live and work,” Summers added.
