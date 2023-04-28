A student brought a firearm to Sandy Run K-8 School on Friday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would like to inform the public that there is no threat at this time and the situation is under control,” the sheriff’s office announced on social media just after 11 a.m.

It appears the recovered firearm was to be used for after-school activities and “was in no way a threat to any students,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The child in question has been removed from school and is being handled administratively by the school district” while criminal investigators and school resource officers are gathering information and pursuing criminal charges in the matter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reiterated, “Again, this is an active investigation. The situation has been made safe and no children are in danger at this time.”