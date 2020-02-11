CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS: Trustees told census affects money distribution

Getting an accurate census count is important because it affects distribution of funds and representation, the Calhoun County School District’s board of trustees were told at the January meeting.

Remick O'Neil of the U.S. Census Bureau addressed the trustees, He said the bureau’s goal is “to count every person in the United States.”

He stated that there is no sharing of any information gathered by the census. Also, as of March 12, 2020, the census will be easier for people when it can be reported online or with 1-800 numbers. He said that over 1 million children ages 5 and under were missed in the 2010 Census.

He also said that there are temporary jobs as census takers available for anyone 18 years old or older.

In other business:

• February is Calhoun County Board of Trustees Recognition Month. Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said, "We feel fortunate with the quality of the board." Each board member was presented with a gift. Boar vice chairman Kevin Jenkins was recognized 10 years of service to the board.

Wilson said he had a "piece of nostalgia" for Calhoun County public schools -- a picture of old St. Matthews High School taken in the 1930s, which he found in a store in California.