CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS: School board gets COVID-19 update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the August meeting of the Calhoun County School Board of Trustees, Chief Financial Officer Sky Strickland presented the audit engagement letter from J.W. Hunt & Co., which is to start Sept, 1, 2020. It will cover the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

George Kiernan presented amendments to Resolution of Discrimination Complaints/Title IX ACG and ACG-E to conform to changes in the law. The board accepted them unanimously.

He provided a recent update on COVID 19 activity, stating that as of Aug, 3, 2020, activity was high. He said the Calhoun district had the second highest among children in South Carolina and that the trend had gone from high to low to high.

On facilities updates, he said he had inspected every classroom in the district and room purifiers. The staff has identified isolation rooms for any student who may show symptoms of the virus. The district has obtained Z Shield face protectors, hand spray, thermometers and wipes. They have on order electrostatic air cleaners and room purifiers and have established isolation rooms at each school for any person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Chairman Donnie Porth commented that the district needs to wait on reopening if the items on order are not there,