CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS: School board gets COVID-19 update

At the August meeting of the Calhoun County School Board of Trustees, Chief Financial Officer Sky Strickland presented the audit engagement letter from J.W. Hunt & Co., which is to start Sept, 1, 2020. It will cover the period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
George Kiernan presented amendments to Resolution of Discrimination Complaints/Title IX ACG and ACG-E to conform to changes in the law. The board accepted them unanimously.
He provided a recent update on COVID 19 activity, stating that as of Aug, 3, 2020, activity was high. He said the Calhoun district had the second highest among children in South Carolina and that the trend had gone from high to low to high.
On facilities updates, he said he had inspected every classroom in the district and room purifiers. The staff has identified isolation rooms for any student who may show symptoms of the virus. The district has obtained Z Shield face protectors, hand spray, thermometers and wipes. They have on order electrostatic air cleaners and room purifiers and have established isolation rooms at each school for any person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Chairman Donnie Porth commented that the district needs to wait on reopening if the items on order are not there,
Christine Wolfe briefed the board on virtual teaching and professional development using Google Meet and Classroom. She said that all teachers have been trained in their use. She said the planned e-learning is tentatively scheduled as follows: One day of face-to-face training once a week – half of the class on Monday and the other half on Wednesday. The rest of the time will be by e-learning on Tuesday and Thursday, with Friday being for review of the week.
Mr. Parker provided information on hotspots and bandwidth, saying that there were 635 in the state and 150 in the county. He said that the hotspots provided by AT&T are working fine, but those provided by Verizon are spotty at best. He’s hoping for improvement in the future. The implementation is a board of education function and the county is restricted to its guidance. Mr.
Furlando Tullock explained the student count. He said there are currently 1,344 students enrolled and he expects it to increase in the near future.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson discussed a memo from South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, He said she wants to monitor each district every two weeks and wants face-to-face instruction at least once per week. Dr. Wilson said, "It's frustrating," because there are so many different messages.
The board went into closed, executive session to consider recommendations and resignations. No actions were taken.
