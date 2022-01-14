Calhoun County schools go virtual; coronavirus hits staff, students

Calhoun County Public Schools moved to 100% virtual learning on Friday due to the impact of the coronavirus on students and employees.

The district will have instruction virtually for the week of Jan. 17-21.

It will assess how to proceed going forward on Friday, Jan. 21, CCPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said.

“We will go for a week and then take a hard look to see if we can come face to face,” Wilson said.

About 20% of both students and staff are out due to either testing positive or having to quarantine due to COVID, he said.

“The big thing is we were so short of bus drivers,” Wilson said. “We just had to do something.”

“If we can get everybody home for a while, then everybody may start to recover,” Wilson continued.

Like Orangeburg County School District, Wilson said Calhoun County will not be able to provide students with at-home meals due to supply shortages.

“The people that provide the meals to the schools are having the same problem,” he said. “It would be hit and miss. You can hardly expect meals on a regular basis. I hated that we couldn't do that.”

