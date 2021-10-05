Calhoun County School District: Wilson prepares to retire; trustees plan search for new superintendent

Calhoun County School District’s superintendent says he’ll miss the staff, students and teachers who have made his nearly 50-year career in education meaningful as he prepares to leave in January.
Dr. Steve Wilson says it’s time for him to let someone else take the helm.
“It's been time. If I had stayed until June, it would have been 50 years. It's time. That's how long I've been in education, almost 50 years. I want to try and do some other things before life passes me by,” Wilson said. “I hope that I have been as good to the district as they've been to me.”
Wilson has been in the district since 2010.
“I've been here 11 and a half years. ... I always miss the people. I miss the staff, the students, the teachers. It's a lot to miss when you get devoted to a job. I think we were able to do some things here. I think we're going to be leaving the district in a better place. So I'm looking forward to the next person taking it on further," Wilson said.
"For a small district, we've got the technology up in this district where I think it should be. It is something you have to keep working at and keep adding. With small districts and small budgets, you do the best you can with it, but I think we could compare our district with just about any district as far as the technology," the superintendent said.
Wilson said academics have also greatly improved in the district.
“When I got here, this district was at risk. We're not on that list anymore. The one thing that I am proud of is now we've got kids that can earn an associate's degree when they graduate. So they get their diploma and their associate's degree for those who want to participate,” he said.
Wilson continued, "Even with the maintenance department – when I got here, they were in some kind of shed out there. I said, 'Man, we can't let these people work from this.' So we built them a new maintenance shed out there.”
From putting a new track around the football field at Calhoun County High School for people to enjoy walks to installing new air conditioners in schools for the comfort of students, Wilson said the district has done good things.
“There are so many things that I just can't think of all of them because we just naturally were doing things. People got accustomed to that. We took care of the schools. There's been a lot of work in the cafeterias with new equipment and stuff.
“We tore down that old building on the side of the district office over there. There have just been so many things to do. I'm going to pass it on now and let somebody else take the mantle," he said.
Wilson is a native of the small Fairfield County town of Blair.
“I left there after high school, and I was drafted in the military. When I came back, I went back to my high school to teach. I've had a good run in education. Education's been good to me. I'll be gone, but I won't be far away. I've told everybody if they need anything that I can help with, just give me a call,” he said.
The district board of trustees will hold a special, called meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the district office to discuss the upcoming vacancy in executive session.
Kevin Jenkins, vice chairman of the Calhoun County School District trustee board, said Tuesday's meeting will put the district on an early path toward finding Wilson's replacement.
“We're just looking at the way going forward with Dr. Wilson's departure being in January. We just want to have ourselves in a good position when that time does come,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said Wilson's tenure has been a good one.
"He has been the superintendent as long as I've been on the board. I've just always found him to be a forthright individual. He handles anything with the district, and he maintains transparency with the school board," Jenkins said.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school district trustee board will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the district office.
