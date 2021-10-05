Calhoun County School District: Wilson prepares to retire; trustees plan search for new superintendent

Wilson said academics have also greatly improved in the district.

“When I got here, this district was at risk. We're not on that list anymore. The one thing that I am proud of is now we've got kids that can earn an associate's degree when they graduate. So they get their diploma and their associate's degree for those who want to participate,” he said.

Wilson continued, "Even with the maintenance department – when I got here, they were in some kind of shed out there. I said, 'Man, we can't let these people work from this.' So we built them a new maintenance shed out there.”

From putting a new track around the football field at Calhoun County High School for people to enjoy walks to installing new air conditioners in schools for the comfort of students, Wilson said the district has done good things.

“There are so many things that I just can't think of all of them because we just naturally were doing things. People got accustomed to that. We took care of the schools. There's been a lot of work in the cafeterias with new equipment and stuff.

“We tore down that old building on the side of the district office over there. There have just been so many things to do. I'm going to pass it on now and let somebody else take the mantle," he said.