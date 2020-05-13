You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County School District to reopen district office May 18
Calhoun County School District to reopen district office May 18

Calhoun County Schools logo

The Calhoun County School District will reopen its district office headquarters Monday, May 18.

The office at 124 Herlong Ave. in St Matthews will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

"Parents need to get kids registered and all the other types of things we start doing during this time," District Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said. "We need to get all that done."

The office has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency.

'We’re going to give it out until it’s all gone': Grocery giveaway May 15 in Holly Hill

Wilson asks the public to wear masks when they come in. The district will also have other protocols in place to ensure safety.

For more information call: 803-655-7310.

Concerned about COVID-19?

