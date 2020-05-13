Calhoun County School District to reopen district office May 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Calhoun County School District will reopen its district office headquarters Monday, May 18.

The office at 124 Herlong Ave. in St Matthews will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

"Parents need to get kids registered and all the other types of things we start doing during this time," District Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said. "We need to get all that done."

The office has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency.

Wilson asks the public to wear masks when they come in. The district will also have other protocols in place to ensure safety.

For more information call: 803-655-7310.

