Calhoun County School Board: Two seek District 5 seat

Two candidates are seeking to be the District 5 representative on the Calhoun County School Board.

Incumbent Debra Fredrick, who is seeking her seventh four-year term on the board, is being challenged by Stanley Rivers in the Nov. 8 election.

The candidates say they are poised to address several challenges facing education, including a nationwide teacher shortage. They also want to ensure students in the district are able to compete globally and, among other things, are kept safe in their learning environment.

Only voters who reside in District 5 can cast a ballot for this race.

Debra Fredrick

The St. Matthews resident has been a school board member since 1998.

“I love what I do as far as for the children of Calhoun County, all children. This is my sixth term. I love it. I'm a product of Calhoun County. My children went to school here. I just love the children and the people of Calhoun County,” Fredrick said.

Her motivation for running is simple and includes “doing what I’ve been doing all these years.”

“My goal has been and has always been to empower all the students in Calhoun County so they can complete and succeed in an ever-changing global environment. That means so they can get a start here and just go out and do what they need to do,” Fredrick said.

She plans to seek improvements in everything from school safety to teacher pay.

“My first one is safety, continuing the safety of the kids because without the safety, they won't be able to achieve what they need to do. I would like to give more money to the teachers. Without teachers, they can't teach our students. There’s a lot that needs to be done in every school system. So that's what I plan to do,” Fredrick said.

She said she is most proud of the accomplishments of the “many good kids” who have come from the county.

“I mean really good, successful kids, and it's because of the school system. That's why I'm trying to make it even better for the ones that are in here now to accomplish what they need to do,” Fredrick said.

She said her love of people makes her a good school board candidate.

“My best quality is I'm a people person. I'm all about the people's needs, not my needs personally,” Fredrick said.

She is a graduate of Calhoun County High School and also attended Columbia College.

Stanley Rivers

Rivers, senior pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg, is a resident of St. Matthews who said he is seeking to give back to his community by serving on the school board.

“I want to give back to my community that has developed me into who I am today. Secondly, I feel that I need to be a voice for the children of Calhoun County. I need to be a voice for the parents of Calhoun County and also the teachers and administrators. That is really the crux of whether the school system is going to be successful or not,” he said.

Rivers continued, “I just want to exemplify transparency. I feel that parents and administrators should be able to see their candidate, see their school board member in the supermarket, at football games and in the street.”

“I just feel like the candidate should be approachable. That means that if you have an issue that needs to be discussed, I want to be that sounding board to listen to them. I come with a promise, a promise that if I’m elected to the Calhoun County School Board, I will try to do everything in my power to make a difference in the school system,” he said.

Rivers said he would work to increase school safety.

“Our number one goal in these days and times is not only (tackling) bullying, but the safety of the school as a whole. I feel like safety measures including student expulsion practices and the practice of (working with) local law enforcement officers, all those things should be enforced,” he said.

He would also like to address the teacher shortage, test scores and helping students catch up following COVID.

Rivers said he would like to see the school district become one of the premier districts in the state.

“Can anything good come out of Calhoun County? Yes, I believe the best can come out of Calhoun County with proper leadership, proper teamwork and proper planning and preparation. I truly believe that I exemplify that type of leadership that would propel Calhoun County to be the best school (district) not only in South Carolina, but in the nation, but I cannot do it without a collaborative effort,” he said.

Rivers said there is always room for improvement in the district, including addressing the bus driver shortage and student-teacher ratios.

“I believe we can improve in technology. I believe we can improve in access to the Internet,” he said.

Rivers said he plans to be a good listener and servant leader if elected to the school board.

“I’m not only a good listener, but I feel that I am a proven leader. I’ve been in the business world, and I’ve been in the ministry world. I’ve been pastoring over 25 years, and I’ve encountered all kinds of leadership and budgetary aspects,” he said.

Rivers continued, “All those things would make me a great leader, and I believe that I’m a people person. I am approachable. I have a listening ear, and I will respond to individuals who have concerns. I will just not ignore their concerns.

“I believe that everyone deserves a fair chance to make sure that everyone gets the best education that they can possibly get. Last but not least, I want to be a voice for the people. I want to be a voice for the children who cannot speak, and I want to be a voice for the administrators who are speaking and not being heard.”

Rivers and his wife, Sheila, have had children in the district, giving him an even more vested interest in seeking a school board seat, he said.

“My son graduated this year from Calhoun County High. He is a student at South Carolina State University, but I have a ninth grader that goes to Calhoun County High. I also have a nephew who calls me ‘Uncle Daddy.’ This is my investment. He’s in the fourth grade. He goes to Sandy Run (K-8 School). So, you know, I have to invest in him as well,” Rivers said.