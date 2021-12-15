Calhoun County resident tests positive for COVID

A resident of Calhoun County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 512 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 745,320 and confirmed deaths is 12,472.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 13,303 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,941 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,575 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Omicron confirmed

DHEC on Wednesday confirmed the state’s first three reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

These cases were identified via whole genome sequencing by the Medical University of South Carolina, and DHEC has confirmed all three individuals were contacted for case investigation and contact tracing.

All three cases are adults from the Lowcountry region.