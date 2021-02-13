 Skip to main content
Calhoun County resident’s death probably COVID-related
breaking

Calhoun County resident's death probably COVID-related

Coronavirus illustration

An additional Calhoun County resident probably died of the coronavirus, according to information released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 41 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,561 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 423,711 and confirmed deaths to 7,072.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 41 new cases, 7,788 total cases and a total of 199 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,294 total cases and a total of 47 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,100 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

