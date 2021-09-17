 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calhoun County resident dies of COVID; Bamberg County has two probable deaths, DHEC says
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Calhoun County resident dies of COVID; Bamberg County has two probable deaths, DHEC says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County had two additional, probable coronavirus deaths.

Statewide, there were 3,610 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 60 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 660,034 and confirmed deaths is 10,099.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 56 new cases, 12,098 total cases and a total of 278 deaths and 16 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,778 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,489 total cases and a total of 39 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News