Calhoun County resident dies of COVID-19; two ‘probable’ deaths also in county

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county also has two more “probable” coronavirus deaths.

In addition, there are 79 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,650 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 579,769 and confirmed deaths is 9,174.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 67 new cases, 10,541 total cases and a total of 252 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 8 new cases, 1,592 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,375 total cases and a total of 34 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.