Calhoun County resident dies of COVID; 151 new cases in T&D Region

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 6,319 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 773,597 and confirmed deaths is 12,654.

DHEC did not release new totals on Monday, when its offices were closed.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 118 new cases, 13,801 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,974 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 24 new cases, 1,639 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.