Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 39 additional residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,681 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 80 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 715,183 and confirmed deaths is 11,683.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 29 new cases, 12,958 total cases and a total of 306 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,896 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,539 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.