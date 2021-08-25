Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 26 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 2,659 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 571,530 and confirmed deaths is 9,100.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 10,351 total cases and a total of 251 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,570 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 1,354 total cases and a total of 33 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.