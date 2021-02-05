Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 83 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 13 more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,745 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 54 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 408,787 and confirmed deaths to 6,770.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 83 new cases, 7,420 total cases and a total of 187 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 13 new cases, 1,235 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,078 total cases and a total of 27 deaths and 3 probable deaths.