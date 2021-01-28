Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident died Monday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 49 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with 10 Bamberg County residents and four Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,934 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 226 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC noted an issue with a vendor led to some deaths not being reported in a timely fashion. The issue has been fixed, leading to the higher number of deaths reported today. Some of the deaths date back to December.

The total number of confirmed cases across the state is 387,603 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 6,235.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 49 new cases, 6,962 total cases and a total of 178 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 10 new cases, 1,171 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.