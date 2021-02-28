Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Also, 24 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six Bamberg County residents and one Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 1,197 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 444,207 and confirmed deaths to 7,578.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 24 new cases, 8,262 total cases and a total of 211 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,363 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,124 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.