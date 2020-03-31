Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus; new cases in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

A Calhoun County resident has died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced Tuesday four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.

Three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion and York counties.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”

DHEC also is reporting 158 additional cases of COVID-19.

That includes the first two cases in Bamberg County. According to ZIP code information released by DHEC, one case is in the Denmark area and the other is in the Cope area.