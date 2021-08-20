Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus; 56 new cases in T&D Region

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, there are 56 new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,009 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 25 confirmed deaths

The total number of confirmed cases is now 554,415 and confirmed deaths is 8,989.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 46 new cases, 9,962 total cases and a total of 249 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,526 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 1,303 total cases and a total of 31 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.