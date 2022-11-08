Calhoun County rejects government change

Calhoun County voters were asked whether to keep the present council form of government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

Voters said keep the same form of government by a total of 3,270 to 2,120.

Under the current council form of government, Calhoun County Council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county.

The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body that addresses ordinances and county policies. An employed, professional administrator would handle day-to-day functions of county government.