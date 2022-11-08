Calhoun County rejects change; Orangeburg votes roll in as Bamberg OKs Sunday alcohol

Bamberg County voters OK’d Sunday alcohol sales, while Calhoun County voters rejected a change in government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Orangeburg County votes were still being tallied late Tuesday, although it seemed as if Orangeburg County voters might have approved a plan to spend $190 million on new and improved schools.

The referendum put forward by the Orangeburg County School District had 9,985 votes to 7,564 votes against late Tuesday, with 63% of precincts counted.

The plan includes construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, a new elementary school in Holly Hill, expansion at Lake Marion High School in Santee, renovation and expansion at other schools and closure of some schools.

District officials assured taxpayers that the plan would mean no tax increase, with the new debt replacing debt that is coming off the books.

School board election totals were still being tallied Tuesday night.

Calhoun rejects

government change

Calhoun County voters were asked whether to keep the present council form of government with five council members or adopt a council-administrator form of government and continue with five council members.

Voters said keep the same form of government by a total of 3,270 votes to 2,120 votes.

Under the current council form of government, Calhoun County Council is both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county.

The council-administrator form of government has the council as a legislative body that addresses ordinances and county policies. An employed, professional administrator would handle day-to-day.

Bamberg County

OKs alcohol sales

Voters in Bamberg County said “yes” to Sunday alcohol sales by a 2,237-1,456 margin.

Approval means stores in the county can obtain permits to sell beer and wine on Sunday, with permitted restaurants and bars being allowed to serve alcohol, including liquor, by the drink. ABC stores that sell bottled liquor would not be authorized for Sunday sales.

Towns have the ability to opt out of Sunday sales if a municipal government decides such.

Rep. Cobb-Hunter

leading in District 95

South Carolina’s longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, Orangeburg Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter, was leading Tuesday, though election results had not been finalized by press time.

Running in the newly drawn District 95 that includes portions of the City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County and Dorchester County, Cobb-Hunter received 5,828 votes to 3,309 for Republican challenger Jeffrey Cila of Santee.

The Orangeburg County totals were 4,615-1,868 in favor of Cobb-Hunter with 53 percent of precincts reporting, while Dorchester’s tally was 1,441 for Cila and 1,213 for the Orangeburg lawmaker.

Bamberg leading

in District 90

Democratic S.C. Rep. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg County was leading in his bid for reelection Tuesday in the newly drawn District 90.

Bamberg was leading in his race against Republican Sharon Carter, a school teacher from Bamberg County, 6,352 to 4,048.

District 90 was redrawn during reapportionment to add portions of the City of Orangeburg and the U.S. 301 corridor, replacing areas of Barnwell and Colleton counties. All of Bamberg County remains in the district.

Bamberg won in Bamberg County, 2,349-1,638, and was leading in Orangeburg County 4,003 to 2,410 with 80 percent of precincts reporting.

Ott leading

in District 93

Incumbent S.C. Democratic Rep. Russell Ott was winning against longtime Republican leader Jim Ulmer on Tuesday in District 93.

Seeking a fifth full term in the district that includes Calhoun County and portions of Orangeburg and Lexington, Ott got 6,444 votes to Ulmer’s 3,998.

The votes had not been finalized by press time.

Ott became a lawmaker in October 2013 to complete the unexpired term of his father, Harry L. Ott Jr. He was re-elected in 2014 and has served since.

Calhoun County school board

District 2: Incumbent Kevin G. Jenkins won a fourth four-year term on the board, defeating challenger Tracy Watson, 459-400.

District 5: Incumbent Debra Fredrick, winning a seventh four-year term on the board, defeated challenger Stanley Rivers, 494-348.

Calhoun council

chair wins

Calhoun County Council Chairman James E. Haigler, a Democrat representing District 5, got 582 votes to win re-election.

There were 284 write-in votes. Write-in votes were not identified.

Haigler has served on Calhoun County government for 32 years, 20 as council vice chair. He was unanimously elected chairman earlier this year after the death of longtime Chair David Summers.

Haynes re-elected to Bamberg council

Democrat Larry Haynes was re-elected to Bamberg County Council, defeating Republican Terry Linder by a 444-283 margin.

Haynes, who has been the District 3 representative on council since 2009, will be serving his fourth term.

U.S. Senate

Republican Tim Scott won re-election over Democrat Krystle Matthews.

Calhoun County: Scott 3,427, Matthews 2,159

Bamberg County: Scott 1,820, Matthews 2,147

U.S. House

District 6: Democratic Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn defeated Republican Duke Buckner.

Bamberg County: Clyburn 2,220, Buckner 1,752

Calhoun County: Clyburn 2,290, Buckner 3,332

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette were re-elected, defeating Democrats Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey, and Libertarians Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge.

Calhoun County: McMaster 3,235, Cunningham 2,301, Reeves 77

Bamberg County: McMaster 1,736, Cunningham 2,190, Reeves 55