Calhoun County recognized at COVID-19 showcase

South Carolina Association of Counties recognized the following 10 counties that presented entries in the COVID-19 Response and Resiliency Showcase on August 26 at SCETV: Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Pickens and Spartanburg. SCAC live-streamed a tribute to the counties on Facebook and on SCAC’s website at www.SCCounties.org/livestream.

Calhoun County was among the counties recognized. The Calhoun County Museum provided vital emotional support during the restriction and isolation of the COVID-19 crisis by bringing the museum and other county programs into citizens’ homes. The program was especially important to older residents and parents teaching from home. The museum provided non-stop service through Facebook, Zoom, its website and telephone. Citizens from 20 South Carolina counties and 20 states connected to the museum and its historical information, genealogy and audio-video presentations.

The showcase, a new segment added this year to SCAC’s annual awards competition, was not adjudicated. It was designed to provide counties an opportunity to showcase how they have responded to the pandemic while continuing to provide essential services to citizens.