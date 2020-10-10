Calhoun County recognized at COVID-19 showcase

South Carolina Association of Counties recognized the following 10 counties that presented entries in the COVID-19 Response and Resiliency Showcase on August 26 at SCETV: Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Pickens and Spartanburg. SCAC live-streamed a tribute to the counties on Facebook and on SCAC’s website at www.SCCounties.org/livestream.
Calhoun County was among the counties recognized. The Calhoun County Museum provided vital emotional support during the restriction and isolation of the COVID-19 crisis by bringing the museum and other county programs into citizens’ homes. The program was especially important to older residents and parents teaching from home. The museum provided non-stop service through Facebook, Zoom, its website and telephone. Citizens from 20 South Carolina counties and 20 states connected to the museum and its historical information, genealogy and audio-video presentations.
The showcase, a new segment added this year to SCAC’s annual awards competition, was not adjudicated. It was designed to provide counties an opportunity to showcase how they have responded to the pandemic while continuing to provide essential services to citizens.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time that SCAC’s annual awards competition has not been held at the association’s annual conference in Hilton Head Island. The association’s awards competition was held last month at SCETV instead, and live-streamed on Facebook and on SCAC’s website at www.SCCounties.org
Judging the J. Mitchell Graham and Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Awards portion of SCAC’s 2020 awards competition and observing the COVID-19 Response and Resiliency Showcase were: Head Judge William E. Tomes; Fellow Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, College of Charleston; J. Milton Pope, principal, Parker Poe Consulting; and Paula E. Sanford, Ph.D., Public Service and Outreach faculty member, Carl Vinson Institute of Government, University of Georgia.
“All of this year’s judges were impressed with the quality of the entries submitted in this year’s COVID-19 Response and Resiliency Showcase, particularly in light of the other challenges counties have faced this year,” said Tomes, who headed this year’s panel of judges.
Tomes introduced the tribute video that was live-streamed at the Virtual Watch Party.
SCAC, chartered on June 22, 1967, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose membership includes all 46 counties in South Carolina. Governed by a 29-member board of directors elected each year by county officials at the Association’s annual conference, SCAC is the only organization representing county governments in the state.
The association provides a number of services, programs and activities to county governments and their officials, including: research and technical assistance; education and training; legal assistance; policy development, advocacy and legislative information; publications, including a magazine and newsletter; meetings and conferences; public information, including an annual directory and website; and financial services, including the S.C. Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust and S.C. Counties Property & Liability Trust.
