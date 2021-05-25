Calhoun County receives $500,000 grant; money will pay for Sandy Run water main

Calhoun County will receive a $500,000 grant from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to improve water lines serving the Sandy Run area.

“We’re happy to be able to get it,” County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

The Rural Infrastructure Authority announced Tuesday that it had approved $13 million for 27 water, sewer and storm drainage projects around the state.

Calhoun County’s grant will be used to replace a water main that serves the majority of the population in Sandy Run.

It’s an older line and “it’s been in bad shape for two years,” McLauchlin said. That led the county to seek the grant.

Calhoun County hopes to begin the work on the water main this summer.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability and economic development.

“Now more than ever, the RIA is committed to helping communities achieve long-term sustainability in water and sewer infrastructure,” Executive Director Bonnie Ammons said. “This is not a new concept. Our grant program often helps to address the most critical needs of a system. But, we are also striving to develop targeted, forward-looking strategies to work together with utilities to build a stronger future.”

