Calhoun County Public Schools: Expanded school year proposed; plan designed to address academic loss

Calhoun County officials are considering expanding the next two school years to make up for any academic delays caused by the coronavirus and virtual learning.
“We must find ways to give teachers and students more time with each other,” Calhoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said in a letter to parents and staff.
“The research is very clear concerning bridging the academic loss for students. It cites as most important that identified students must have more time with their teachers,” he said.
The district is proposing two calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school academic years.
“The modified calendars are not year-round calendars and do not change the bell schedules for the school day,” Wilson said. “We believe that committing to these calendars for the next two years will get our students back on track by bridging the academic slide.”
The district is proposing starting the school year during the last week in July. It started in mid-August this year for students.
Under the proposal, students will finish the semester before winter break.
“There are other positives, such as the school ends for students on June 3, 2022 and June 2, 2023, with the rest of the month as normal, devoted to the summer break for students including three weeks in July," Wilson wrote. School is scheduled to end for students on May 28 of this year.
As proposed, both calendars provide about 3-1/2 weeks in June for enrichment programs for special needs students and other students identified for enrichment by the S.C. Department of Education, Wilson said.
"That is a very small group of students who are normally represented by 10% of our total student population," Wilson said.
Wilson said both calendars have “intersession or certain days in addition to the number of required days for teachers and students.”
Wilson said the calendars have been reviewed by the district's teacher forum and approved by the S.C. Department of Education.
The letter goes on to note that teachers will be paid their current daily rates for additional days worked.
In the letter, Wilson highlights the challenges facing the school district and education since the coronavirus struck in March 2020.
"We all want our students with us face-to-face for teaching and learning," Wilson said.
A recent study released by the state Education Oversight Committee revealed the negative impact of COVID on reading and math scores, he said. "Though I am optimistic that we can change this projection because of the excellent teachers we have, there should be no illusion that their talents would be better served if these same teachers were face-to-face with their students."
Some have expressed concerns about the proposal.
Racheal Schwartz, mother of two children at Sandy Run K-8, says the district's proposal has not been communicated well to stakeholders such as parents. She says it seems as if it is being rushed without providing the proper research and public input.
Schwartz noted district officials says they’re proposing the new calendars because of the coronavirus and the importance of in-person learning. She says that’s odd considering the school district has not given parents a choice to do in-person learning during the pandemic, unlike other school districts.
“Why are they not working harder on what they need to do?” she said.
Schwartz said the district has received CARES Act money to make schools safer “but they have not allowed us back in.”
Wilson said the district has not returned to in-person learning since March because of the lack of a vaccine. School trustees decided on Thursday not to return until teachers and staff can be vaccinated.
“We hope by the next school year teachers will have had vaccines, which makes a lot of difference with bringing the kids back,” Wilson said.
If the vaccine is not readily available by the next school year, then a regular calendar would most likely be chosen, he said.
Schwartz said every year about this time, the district releases school schedules that give options on what the preferred holidays will be and there is a choice between two calendars.
“This year they proposed two years of calendars with no alternative and with no normal set schedule,” Schwartz said. “We were not given a chance to look at something different.”
She also said the district announced the proposal in its December meeting and then did not allow comment at its January meeting.
“You are doing a plan for two years? Where is the research and where is the information to give us?” she said.
Schwartz also said the Sandy Run community is growing and those wanting to move into the area could be discouraged from doing so “due to a funky school schedule.”
She also expressed concerns that students falling behind will not have vacation days like other students, but would go to school for resource assistance.
She says that will reduce summertime for some students even more and will cause division because kids will know who did not have summer break and who needed help.
“It is irrational to do this right now,” she said. “Give us planning, research, proof and plan it with the community.”
The school district board did not vote on the calendar during its Jan. 25 meeting.
Schwartz said she has been informed by board Chair Gary Porth that the matter will not be brought for a vote until it is completely vetted.
Porth could not be reached for comment.
Wilson said the district has a process for developing a calendar.
“Nothing has been approved about this calendar,” he said.
He said the calendar has been presented to the board as well as all interested stakeholders.
He said the board is expected to get feedback about the calendar from principals during its board meeting the second week in February.
He said a decision could be made sometime in February or March, but says the matter is up to the board.
“We are not trying to push anything down anybody's throat,” he said. “This is a process.”
“This is about kids,” he said. “It is what is best for the kids to make up this academic loss.”
Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, says he has been contacted by a number of parents who have expressed concerns about the matter. He said while he is not opposed to an extended school year in the long-term, he says he is opposed to the timing of the proposal.
“There has been no parent or teacher survey about how parents and teachers feel about this,” he said. “The meetings are not open to the public so the public can voice their support or their concerns or approval or disapproval of this plan.”
Ott said parents have already been under a lot of stress about kids not being in the classroom. An extended school year would only add additional uncertainties, such as parents trying to figure out vacation time, summer sports activities and conflicts with summer employment.
“There are a lot of issues that need to be taken into consideration before we go into something like that,” he said.
Ott said he hopes the school board will come up with some kind of mechanism during this time of social distancing to receive feedback from parents.
He said a phone call to express concerns is not the best way to go.
Ott said he appreciates the board's concerns about the need for the plan to be properly vetted, but questions if proper vetting will take place at the pace the process is undergoing.
He also questions the rationale being given.
“After we pass the COVID pandemic, do we go back to the regular school schedule calendar or is this in the best interest of students long term and not just two years?" Ott said.
He is concerned about having to change in another two years.
“It is not conducive for people making plans and attracting teachers,” he said.
Ott also said he does also does not think it would be appropriate for the county to move in the direction when surrounding counties have not chosen to do so.
It is not the first time the school district has proposed changing school schedules.
In December 2018, the school district considered changing school day hours and the school year calendar.
At that time, the board decided against proceeding with any changes. Some parents of district students also expressed concerns about the changes at that time as well.
Wilson encourages feedback on the proposal by directing individuals to contact the district's ombudsman at 803-655-2608 or school principals. Wilson also provided his phone number: 803-521-1576.