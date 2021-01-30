Calhoun County Public Schools: Expanded school year proposed; plan designed to address academic loss

“There has been no parent or teacher survey about how parents and teachers feel about this,” he said. “The meetings are not open to the public so the public can voice their support or their concerns or approval or disapproval of this plan.”

Ott said parents have already been under a lot of stress about kids not being in the classroom. An extended school year would only add additional uncertainties, such as parents trying to figure out vacation time, summer sports activities and conflicts with summer employment.

“There are a lot of issues that need to be taken into consideration before we go into something like that,” he said.

Ott said he hopes the school board will come up with some kind of mechanism during this time of social distancing to receive feedback from parents.

He said a phone call to express concerns is not the best way to go.

Ott said he appreciates the board's concerns about the need for the plan to be properly vetted, but questions if proper vetting will take place at the pace the process is undergoing.

He also questions the rationale being given.