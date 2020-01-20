The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 31 to January 9, 2020.
- James M. Guthrie III to Superior Real Estate Rentals LLC, TMS 073-00-03-047, $5.
- J. M. Guthrie III to Superior Timber LLC, TMS 183-00-00-057, $5.
- Hay Hill Services, Inc. To Frontage Road LLC, TMS 023-00-01-039, $10.
- Michael P. Shirer to J. D. Shirer, Jr., TMS 209-00-00-004, 211-00-00-036, & 212-00-00-043, $$500,000.
- Frank Stevens to Thomas A. Evans and Rebecca L. Evans, TMS 044-00-00-050, $3,500.
- Robbie S. Damron, Robbie S. Warren, Robbie Lynn McGuire to Daryl J. Crisp, TMS 083-00-02-005, $40,000.
- Samuel I. Holman to Octavia J. Holman, TMS131-04-04-007, $5.
