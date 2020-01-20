{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 31 to January 9, 2020. 

  • James M. Guthrie III to Superior Real Estate Rentals LLC, TMS 073-00-03-047, $5.
  • J. M. Guthrie III to Superior Timber LLC, TMS 183-00-00-057, $5.
  • Hay Hill Services, Inc. To Frontage Road LLC, TMS 023-00-01-039, $10.
  • Michael P. Shirer to J. D. Shirer, Jr., TMS 209-00-00-004, 211-00-00-036, & 212-00-00-043, $$500,000.
  • Frank Stevens to Thomas A. Evans and Rebecca L. Evans, TMS 044-00-00-050, $3,500.
  • Robbie S. Damron, Robbie S. Warren, Robbie Lynn McGuire to Daryl J. Crisp, TMS 083-00-02-005, $40,000.
  • Samuel I. Holman to Octavia J. Holman, TMS131-04-04-007, $5.
