The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, July 6-17, 2023.

CHARLES ELVIN JONES to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DD- 29-313 -- $1,100

MARY ALYSON BROWN and MARY BETH W BROWN to RICHARD LYNN JONES; DEED- 339-2069; DEED- 194-17 -- $5

THOMAS ALAN PITTMAN and MARY J PITTMAN yo SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 344-358 -- $2,800

MARJORIE G GEORGE and WILLIAM G GEORGE to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 257-145 -- $3,500

JUDY B RUCKER to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DOD- 337-1468 -- $2,000

CLINT DANIEL PLYLER and APRIL MICHELLE PLYLER to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 307-292 -- $2,200

DAVID HERBERT CORBITT and MAURICE RAY CORBITT to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DOD- 344-302 -- $1,000

DELIA HASTY and DELIA VILLASENOR to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 116-236 -- $14,000

CALVIN JONES and JENNIFER MURPH to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 246-12 -- $27,300

JOSEPH WANNAMAKER and ANNIE JEAN WANNAMAKER to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 118-160, DEED- 99-115 -- $6,000

BRENDA H MOSELY and FRED MOSELY JR to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 189-122 -- $500

STASIA YOLANDA MOSLEY to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 189-116 -- $1,400

SEPPALA CONSTRUCTION CO INC to ROBERT WADE WALTON JR; DEED- 337-1820 -- $148,000

TIM HOOK to SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION; DEED- 295-269 -- $34,000

SHARON R BOONE to SHARON R BOONE and JAMES D RAST JR; DOD- 343-692 -- $5

DANNY BURNETT and DIANA BURNETT to STEVEN WAYNE SMITH; DEED- 335-1971, DEED- 327-13 -- $15,000

FUNNY FARM LLC to MICHAEL JAMES MCMULLEN and REBECCA SELGRADE MCMULLEN; DEED- 341-1001 -- $5

QUALITY SALES GROUP LLC to NEW AMERICA CORPORATION; DEED- 341-712, DEED- 177-322, DEED- 91-349 -- $27,500

SARAH W STONE to TONYA DAWN TIPPITT; MTG- 490-2037 -- $164,300

NEW AMERICA CORPORATION to QUALITY SALES GROUP LLC; DEED- 341-712, DEED- 177-322, DEED- 91-349 -- $27,500

TONYA DAWN TIPPITT to SARAH W STONE; DEED- 345-621 -- $164,300

NATIONAL AUDUBON SOCIETY INC to FRIENDS OF CONGAREE SWAMP; DEED- 345-589, DEED- 296-137 -- $5

FRIENDS OF CONGAREE SWAMP to THE FORT MOTTE CLIFFS LLC; DEED- 345-604, DEED- 296-137 -- $5