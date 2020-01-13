{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 16-31, 2019.

  • Rick Nightengale to Iyanna K. Alexander, TMS 077-00-04-056, $89,000.
  • Iyanna K. Alexander to Mubarik A. Muhammad, TMS 077-00-04-056, $5.
  • Jonathan Benton to Jonathan Travis Benton and Tara Mae Summers, TMS106-00-02-0057, $5.
  • Sarah Govan to Tyrone Govan, TMS 099-00-02-059, $5.
  • K&R Land Holdings LLC to Cowasee Lands LLC, TMS 143-00-00-019, $280,000.
  • Barbara Unioin Hughe4s and Edgar Lee Fersner, Jr., to Southern Milling and Lumber Inc., TMS 118-12-00-010, $100,000.
  • Susan L. Pipkinto Kim D. Pipkin, TMS 029-00-00-006, $5.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 193-00-00-049, $10.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 193-00-00-015, $10.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 194-00-00-014, $10.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 181-00-02-001, $10.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 181-00-02-002, $10.
  • Joe D. Bickley to Joe Donald Bickley, The Joe Donald Bickley Revocable Trust, Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust and The Jo Bessie P. Bickley Rervocable Trust, TMS 193-00-00-019, $10.
  • Lennette Kimpson and Terrell Lennette Kimpson to Terrell Lennette Kimpson and Venee Kim Kimpson, TMS 073-00-03-014, $5.
  • ¬D orothy L. Hatch, Dorothy Hatch, Dorothy Briggman, to Timothy J. Pacheco and Tabitha M. Pacheco, TMS 014-00-02-064, $13,000.
  • Southeast Signature Homes LLC to Seppala Construction Co. Inc., TMS 231-00-03-036 et. al., $783,500.
  • Johnny B. Mcmahan to Morgan M. Cooper, TMS 167-00-00-001, $5.
  • Fred Hinson to Ashley Renee Oberlies, TMS 074-00-03-017, $5.
  • Harry Bozard to Samson Chavis and Charlie Alexander, TMS 087-00-00-034, $9,000.
