CALHOUN COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, July 7 -16, 2021:
John W. Wallace and Rebecca M. Wallace to William A. Daisley, The Living Trust Agreement of William A. Daisley, Robin L. Daisley, and The Living Trust Agreement of Robin L. Daisley, TMS 222-14-00-002, $294,000.
J. J. Detweiler Enterprises Inc. to Grambling and Grambling LLC, TMS 099-00-001,-02,-055,-56,-062, and -063, $300,000.
H. B. McDougald, Jr. to Robin Hardin, TMS 077-00-02-029, $27,000.
Tracy Favor to Sheila Favor, TMS 080-00-02-031, $10,000.
Wesley R. Hughes, Jr. to Timothy Reddy, Gail Vogel Reddy and Tammy Manchester, TMS 219-00-02-026, $61,250.
Marilyn F. Faulkner to Cypress Knee LLC, TMS 232-00-01-047, $115,000.
John David Thompson to TARGRAN LLC, TMS 052-00-04-022, $5.
Winston L. Smith and Janet O. Smith to Cesar Tamayo, TMS 069-00-03-002, $19,000.
NET Properties LLC to Jesus Tamayo, MS 104-00-02-117, $3,000.
Sidney Hugo Lyons, Larry Lyons, John Lyons and Joseph Lyons to Mary Ann Lyons Felder, TMS 196-00-00-020, $5.
Janice I. Cook to Donna Usner, TMS 006-00-00-034, $299,900.
Lucinda H. Miller and Neal C. Miller, TMS 019-00-00-015, $5.
George B. Newton, Sr. to Christopher Robert Strube and Kati Duensing Strube, TMS 019-00-00-015, $225,000.
Lakewilde Development LLC to Lake Marion 7C LLC, TMS 219-00-00-02-054, $75,000.
Leroy Glynn Drawdy, Rebecca S, Drawdy and Mark W. Weeks to Heidi Lynn White and Jeremy Burton Griffith, TMS 197-00-00-033, $125,000.
Bobby L. Hoffman to Reed Holdings LLC, TMS 066-00-03-025, and -044, $183,130.80,
Thoedore Milligan, Theado Milligan and Tammi D. Green to Sharda Tanell Savage, TMS 118-07-01-013, $15,000.
George J. Germanos to Laurie Germanos Jensen and Gregory A. Jensen, TMS 087-00-000-003, $5.
Michelle Stokes Lawson and Michelle Lawson to David Eugene Lawson, TMS 130-04-04-002, $5.
Marion C. Gaskin to Betty A. Houser, TMS 076-00-00-063, $10.
Virginia Buckman to Terrance Buckman, TMS 176-00-01-033, $5.
Brandi Nicole Oliver to Pansy Oliver, TMS 037-00-00-036, $5.
Robert G. Cueto and Dora Ann Cueto Living Trust to Fredrick H. Gant III, TMS 061-00-00-019, $130,800.