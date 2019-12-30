{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 16-19, 2019.

  • Iyanna K. Alexander to Mubaraika A. Muhammad, TMS 077-00-04-056, $5.
  • Jonathon Benton to Jonathon Travis Benton and Tara Mae Summers, TMS 106-00-02-057, $5.
  • Sara Govan to Tyrone Govan, TMS 099-00-02-039, $5.
  • K&R Holdings LLC to Cowasee Lands LLC, TMS 1544-00-00-019, $280,000.
  • Barbara Union Hughes and Edgar Lee Fersner, Jr., to Southern Milling and Lumber Inc., TMS 118-12-00-010, $100,000.
  • Susan L. Pipkin to Kim D. Pipkin, TMS 029-00-00-006, $5.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments