The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 16-19, 2019.
- Iyanna K. Alexander to Mubaraika A. Muhammad, TMS 077-00-04-056, $5.
- Jonathon Benton to Jonathon Travis Benton and Tara Mae Summers, TMS 106-00-02-057, $5.
- Sara Govan to Tyrone Govan, TMS 099-00-02-039, $5.
- K&R Holdings LLC to Cowasee Lands LLC, TMS 1544-00-00-019, $280,000.
- Barbara Union Hughes and Edgar Lee Fersner, Jr., to Southern Milling and Lumber Inc., TMS 118-12-00-010, $100,000.
- Susan L. Pipkin to Kim D. Pipkin, TMS 029-00-00-006, $5.
